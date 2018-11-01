CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Student Attempts Suicide at Westerville High School

Leave a comment
stonecrest

Source: client / CLIENT

There was an attempted suicide at Westerville High School Thursday morning and many students witnessed the horrific event. According to Fox28.com, Westerville School officials are reaching out to families in the district, letting them know what students witnessed and that help is available.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

According to the school district,  a 17-year-old attempted to take his own life in the commons area, and many students witnessed it. The student did survive and was rushed to the hospital. No word on the student’s condition. A crisis response team from the district immediately responded to Westerville Central High School to help any students or staff.

TRENDING STORY:  Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Suicide

If you’re having any thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

 

The Latest:

Celebrity Suicides

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Suicides

Continue reading Celebrity Suicides

Celebrity Suicides

To lose someone you love is always difficult but for a person you know and care about to take their own life is even more difficult.  The ones left behind after a suicide are haunted by questions that can never be answered…and the guilt that perhaps something could have been done to prevent such a tragedy. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

 

Student Attempts Suicide at Westerville High School was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close