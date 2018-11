LOCAL NEWS: Euclid Avenue to Close in a Portion of Downtown Cleveland This Month

CLEVELAND – Residents and commuters who travel around downtown Cleveland will notice a portion of Euclid Avenue closed for several days.

Starting Nov. 5, Euclid Avenue will be closed to east and westbound traffic from East 4th Street to East 6th Street until Nov. 10 as crews work to remove a tower crane from a parking garage, 515 Euclid Ave, according to the City of Cleveland.

The removal of the crane marks the half-way point of construction of The Beacon, a 187-unit apartment building that is scheduled for completion in May 2019.

Vehicle detours:

Traffic on Euclid Avenue eastbound and East 6th Street northbound will follow South Roadway, turning a left on East Roadway, then a right on Superior Avenue, then a right onto East 9th Street south and back onto Euclid Avenue.

Traffic heading westbound on Euclid Avenue will turn a right from Euclid Avenue onto East 6th Street, left onto Superior Avenue, and then a right onto East Roadway along the perimeter of Public Square, before returning back onto Euclid Avenue.

