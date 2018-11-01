LOCAL NEWS: East Cleveland Cable Facing Financial Ruin, Leaving Customers in the Dark

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Thousands of East Cleveland residents are wondering how long they’ll have to deal with interrupted cable service in their city.
East Cleveland Councilman Nathaniel Martin told News 5 the East Cleveland Cable company has been embattled by financial issues, causing it to cut service since August.
Martin said the cable company dropped more than 30 channels, triggering dozens of complaints, and an investigation by the Ohio Department of Commerce.
Martin admits East Cleveland City Hall, and Mayor Brandon King need to be doing more to restore cable service or find another cable provider.
“This cable company is a disaster right now and I think they’ll be out of business within two weeks,” Martin said.
“There’s about 30 stations that have gone out, and I’m hearing that there are some internal problems with the family that owns the business.”
Cassandra McDonald with the Euclid NAACP told News 5 East Cleveland government needs to take action in restoring a service that provides critical community information to citizens.
McDonald believes service interruptions of this magnitude would never be tolerated in any other northeast Ohio city.
“This is about people having access to what’s going on in the community,” McDonald said
“It also shows an immorality, I think, about how the people of East Cleveland have been treated throughout this administration.”
“This is not just about watching TV and being comfortable and having cable. This is about, number one, they should have it, they’re allowed to have it, they need it. And not only that, but some of these things are their functions in life.”
READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of DonNichols and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Victor and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 1 of 36
2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 2 of 36
3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 5 of 36
6. The BET Honors 2014Source:WENN 6 of 36
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 7 of 36
8. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 8 of 36
9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 9 of 36
10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 10 of 36
11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 11 of 36
12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 12 of 36
13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.Source:WENN 14 of 36
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 36
16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - ArrivalsSource:WENN 16 of 36
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 36
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014Source:WENN 19 of 36
20. ArraySource:WENN 20 of 36
21. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 21 of 36
22. ArraySource:WENN 22 of 36
23. ArraySource:WENN 23 of 36
24. ArraySource:WENN 24 of 36
25. ArraySource:WENN 25 of 36
26. ArraySource:WENN 26 of 36
27. ArraySource:WENN 27 of 36
28. ArraySource:WENN 28 of 36
29. ArraySource:WENN 29 of 36
30. ArraySource:WENN 30 of 36
31. ArraySource:WENN 31 of 36
32. ArraySource:WENN 32 of 36
33. ArraySource:WENN 33 of 36
34. ArraySource:WENN 34 of 36
35. ArraySource:WENN 35 of 36
36. aretha franklin deathSource:CS 36 of 36
LOCAL NEWS: East Cleveland Cable Facing Financial Ruin, Leaving Customers in the Dark was originally published on wzakcleveland.com