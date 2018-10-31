Reports are saying that a school bus has crashed into a Northeast Columbus home this morning carrying 15 students. According to TheDispatch.com, the bus hit several cars before traveling over the sidewalk and swerving into the front porch of a house and investigators believe the bus experienced a mechanical issue that caused the driver to lose control.

The accident happened on the 400 block of North Monroe Avenue about 7 a.m. No one was injured.

The bus was headed to Linden-McKinley High School.

School Bus Crashes into Columbus Home was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

