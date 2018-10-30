SPORTS: Kareem Hunt Is Treating Willoughby South High School to the Browns-Chiefs Game

Roughly 70-80 players along with several coaches and other staff will attend, according to head coach Matt Duffy.

They say you should never forget where you came from, and if that’s the case, NFL star Kareem Hunt is certainly walking the walk.

The Elyria native and Willoughby South grad recently bought 110 tickets for the entire Rebels football team to see the Browns take on his Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Matt Duffy, the school’s head coach, confirmed the news to WKYC, saying the Pro Bowler’s mother called him personally to inform him of the gesture.

“It’s fantastic,” Duffy said. “He’s a good kid.”

Roughly 70-80 players along with several coaches and other staff will attend, according to Duffy. He added that, while he himself is a die-hard Browns fan, he and the bunch will first and foremost be rooting for their native son.

“We hope Kareem goes for over 400 yards and the Browns win 49-48,” Duffy quipped.

🚨 KAREEM HUNT HURDLE 🚨

🚨 KAREEM HUNT HURDLE 🚨

🚨 KAREEM HUNT HURDLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rHHBdj3Uks — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 28, 2018

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Adriana M. Barraza and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Sheri Determan and WENN

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

SPORTS: Kareem Hunt Is Treating Willoughby South High School to the Browns-Chiefs Game was originally published on wzakcleveland.com