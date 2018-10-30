CLOSE
Cleveland
SPORTS: Kareem Hunt Is Treating Willoughby South High School to the Browns-Chiefs Game

Roughly 70-80 players along with several coaches and other staff will attend, according to head coach Matt Duffy.

 

They say you should never forget where you came from, and if that's the case, NFL star Kareem Hunt is certainly walking the walk.

The Elyria native and Willoughby South grad recently bought 110 tickets for the entire Rebels football team to see the Browns take on his Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Matt Duffy, the school's head coach, confirmed the news to WKYC, saying the Pro Bowler's mother called him personally to inform him of the gesture.

"It's fantastic," Duffy said. "He's a good kid."

Roughly 70-80 players along with several coaches and other staff will attend, according to Duffy. He added that, while he himself is a die-hard Browns fan, he and the bunch will first and foremost be rooting for their native son.

"We hope Kareem goes for over 400 yards and the Browns win 49-48," Duffy quipped.

 

