Cleveland
REPORT: Cleveland Likely to Be Named As Host For The 2022 NBA All-Star Game

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

CLEVELAND– The NBA is expected to name Cleveland the host city for a future All-Star Game, Crain’s Cleveland Business reported on Tuesday.

The formal announcement could come on Thursday, Crain’s said. The city will likely land the 2022 game.

Cleveland was a contender for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, but the league opted for Indianapolis. Charlotte and Chicago will host the 2019 and 2020 games, respectively.

When plans were announced to renovate Quicken Loans Arenathe city of Cleveland said the NBA promised to bring an All-Star week once the transformation is completed.

The 24-year-old arena was closed this summer as crews got to work on the project that’s expected to wrap up in mid-2019.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Ezra Shaw and Getty Images

REPORT: Cleveland Likely to Be Named As Host For The 2022 NBA All-Star Game was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

