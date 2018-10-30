There is a law in the works that can make ticketing for distracted driving. the punishment for distracted driving in Ohio at the moment is a fine for up to 100 dollars or continuing to a driving academy. The law first made it so that people texting on the road would be the ones being cracked down on. The new law can now include driving while eating or just being in your car trying to adjust the radio. They propose that this law will make the roads safer in Ohio. There will be more laws in order to make the accidents due to distracted driving to go down.

Ohio Law to Cracking Down on Distracted Drivers was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

