LOCAL NEWS: Two City of Cleveland Employees Suspended From Airport Incident Identified

CLEVELAND – On Tuesday, the City of Cleveland announced that two city officials who were involved in a “security incident” at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport last week have been suspended.

Fred Szabo, assistant director of Port Control and Darnell Brown, chief of operations for the City of Cleveland, were both suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a news release from the city.

The “security incident” happened on Oct. 25.

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Francis McElroy and Getty Images

