CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: President Trump Praises DeWine, Slams Cordray

Leave a comment
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Town Hall In Iowa

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – President Donald Trump publicly endorsed candidate Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial race while criticizing his Democratic opponent.

He tweeted that DeWine, the state’s Republican attorney general, would make “a great Governor for the People of Ohio.”

In a follow-up tweet, the president compared Democratic nominee Richard Cordray to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.

The president previously mocked Warren on Twitter by calling her “Pocahontas,”, referring to her Native American heritage.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Paul J. Richards and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: President Trump Praises DeWine, Slams Cordray was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close