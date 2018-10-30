CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Landscaper Shot Over Grass Cutting

It allegedly happened over one man cutting another man’s grass.

 

CLEVELAND — A man was shot on the city’s east side Tuesday after he allegedly cut another man’s lawn.

It happened in the 19300 block of Muskoka Avenue, where a homeowner reportedly shot a landscaper for cutting grass on his property.

The suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to University Hospitals in an unknown condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

 

