Additional Security at Groveport Madison High school

On Monday morning there was a rumor about how there was a gun brought to Groveport Madison High school. After the incident the school added extra security for Tuesday morning. The school did not want to take any chances after so many events going on. After the lock down was lifted there were fights that had gone around the school. All of this tension started after a Halloween party that students had over the weekend. For the dangers that students were put into there are 2 students that could face juvenile court.

