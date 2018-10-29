CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

SPORTS: Indians Manager Terry “Tito” Francona Staying Put

Leave a comment
2016 World Series - Chicago Cubs v. Cleveland Indians: Game One

Source: Rob Tringali / Getty

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians had the perfect reaction Monday to the firing of Cavs and Browns coaches.

Fans on social media grew concerned if anything would happen to Terry Francona after the city experienced an uproar in the sport’s world— first on Sunday when the Cavs announced they fired head coach Tyronn Lue followed by the Browns firing head coach Hue Jackson.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Rob Tringali and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

SPORTS: Indians Manager Terry “Tito” Francona Staying Put was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close