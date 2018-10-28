Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue Kills 11

Law enforcement have identified the man accused of killing 11 people on Saturday morning’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Authorities say the 46-year-old man is named Robert Bowers.

According to USA Today, police told them that before the shooting, Bowers, who’s from Pittsburgh, made anti-Semitic comments.

“All Jews must die!” he allegedly said.

Not much about Bowers is being released, but people on Twitter have pointed out that Bowers had a history of hating Jewish people and believing President Trump was “under Jews rule.”

Pittsburgh suspect Robert Bowers posted this AM “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people..I’m going in” https://t.co/2T5c6xdPhC pic.twitter.com/Bj7T7E8Yzh — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) October 27, 2018

Posts from the suspected Pittsburgh shooter Robert Bowers. He hated Trump and thought Trump was controlled by Jews. This monster is an unhinged anti-Semitic terrorist. pic.twitter.com/sjb2k6ucwb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2018

The FBI is investigating this tragic shooting as a hate crime.

“It’s a very horrific crime scene,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell D. Hissrich said at a press conference on Saturday.

“It’s one of the worst I’ve seen.”

In addition to the 11 dead, at least six other people were injured, including four police officers, CBS Pittsburg reported. The officers’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A suspect is in custody after multiple people were killed and three officers were shot at a Pittsburgh synagogue. https://t.co/IrzJybOw7y pic.twitter.com/XaaEi3blcv — ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2018

President Trump told the press that “something must be done” about the “hate in our country.”

“It’s a terrible, terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country and, frankly, all over the world. Something has to be done.”

But later, he showed little empathy, telling the media that this deadly shooting isn’t about gun laws and that perhaps the people in the synagogue should have been armed to protect themselves.

Trump says the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting has "little" to do with gun laws: "If they had protection inside, the results would have been far better." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/2z9JGCZXvb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 27, 2018

