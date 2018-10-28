CLOSE
Man Stole a Cement Mixer

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a cement mixer. This mixer was stolen some time in September, but police are still searching. Authorities say the cement mixer is worth $3,500. The suspect was seen wearing all black with a long sleeve white shirt, with a ball cap. It was stolen near Dublin- Grandville Road. The cement mixer was on 4000 block. There is a cash prize for anyone who knows the where about of the cement mixer. The ask if you have any information to go on to crimestoppers.org. If you have more immediate information call the number at 614461TIPS.

