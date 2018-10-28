Breaking: Cavaliers fire Tyronn Lue with no warning

After losing last nights game against the Pacers, The Cavs decided to let go of Tyronn Lue.

TNY Post– Cavaliers have fired their head coach just six games — and six losses — into their first season without LeBron. The Cavs plan to promote Larry Drew to interim coach, ESPN reported.

Tyronn Lue had been the Cleveland head coach since the 2015-16 season, when he replaced David Blatt and helped James & Co. overthrow the Warriors and win the NBA title. He then presided over two Finals teams that couldn’t beat the Kevin Durant Warriors, and in the very early stages of a season without James, the Cavaliers will go another direction.

Cavs players thank Tyronn on social media.

