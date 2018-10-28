After losing last nights game against the Pacers, The Cavs decided to let go of Tyronn Lue.
TNY Post– Cavaliers have fired their head coach just six games — and six losses — into their first season without LeBron. The Cavs plan to promote Larry Drew to interim coach, ESPN reported.
Join our Newsletter club
Tyronn Lue had been the Cleveland head coach since the 2015-16 season, when he replaced David Blatt and helped James & Co. overthrow the Warriors and win the NBA title. He then presided over two Finals teams that couldn’t beat the Kevin Durant Warriors, and in the very early stages of a season without James, the Cavaliers will go another direction.
Cavs players thank Tyronn on social media.
The Latest:
- Gender Reveal: Porsha Williams Is Having A….
- Tyrone Gayle, Sen. Kamala Harris’ Press Secretary, Dies At 30
- Author Ntozake Shange Of ‘For Colored Girls’ Fame Dead At 70
- Suspect In Synagogue Slayings Spewed Online Hate For Jews
- Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre Leaves 11 Dead, 6 Wounded
- Breaking: Cavaliers fire Tyronn Lue with no warning
- Rest In Power: ‘For Colored Girls’ Playwright Ntozake Shange Dead At 70
- Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue Kills 11
- OHIO NEWS: Craft Beer Airline Coming to Columbus
- LOCAL NEWS: Lakewood Listens to More Halloween Music Than Anywhere Else in America!
#TBT PHOTOS: The Best moments from the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship parade
#TBT PHOTOS: The Best moments from the Cleveland Cavaliers Championship parade
1. 146664499478561 of 84
2. 14666455267982 of 84
3. 146664552502313 of 84
4. 146664552130964 of 84
5. 14666455154315 of 84
6. 146664550850026 of 84
7. 146664550458497 of 84
8. 146664550193398 of 84
9. 146664549674799 of 84
10. 1466645493610310 of 84
11. 1466645491248711 of 84
12. 1466645382827812 of 84
13. 1466645381116613 of 84
14. 1466645374815114 of 84
15. 1466645372037215 of 84
16. 1466645369340516 of 84
17. 1466645363834917 of 84
18. 146664535785918 of 84
19. 1466645346005619 of 84
20. 1466645344215420 of 84
21. 1466645337963821 of 84
22. 1466645326969822 of 84
23. 1466645314573523 of 84
24. 1466645288913124 of 84
25. 1466645285714625 of 84
26. 1466645280246626 of 84
27. 54216593427 of 84
28. 1466645276481128 of 84
29. 1466645270522629 of 84
30. 146664527299630 of 84
31. 1466645264848531 of 84
32. 1466645262045632 of 84
33. 1466645258794133 of 84
34. 1466645253956134 of 84
35. 1466645251878335 of 84
36. 1466645249945536 of 84
37. 1466645236764637 of 84
38. 1466645234951338 of 84
39. 1466645230673839 of 84
40. 1466645212783340 of 84
41. 1466645208513841 of 84
42. 1466645205660542 of 84
43. 1466645205300443 of 84
44. 1466645198628644 of 84
45. 1466645192474245 of 84
46. 1466645183191146 of 84
47. 54216827247 of 84
48. 146664515463848 of 84
49. 1466645158070249 of 84
50. 1466645151142250 of 84
51. 1466645149105751 of 84
52. 1466645144810852 of 84
53. 1466645141336853 of 84
54. 1466645139439654 of 84
55. 1466645136965155 of 84
56. 1466645135512956 of 84
57. 1466645133657757 of 84
58. 146664513018858 of 84
59. 1466644040372859 of 84
60. 1466645120194360 of 84
61. 1466645118277761 of 84
62. 1466645113453762 of 84
63. 1466645109903563 of 84
64. 1466645105376264 of 84
65. 1466645100078865 of 84
66. 1466645096310466 of 84
67. 1466645090483467 of 84
68. 1466645079807868 of 84
69. 1466645076457569 of 84
70. 1466645066666770 of 84
71. 1466645065117971 of 84
72. 146664506105272 of 84
73. 1466645056701473 of 84
74. 1466645049125874 of 84
75. 1466645046657275 of 84
76. 1466645036910676 of 84
77. 1466645032197777 of 84
78. 146664502890178 of 84
79. 1466645021187679 of 84
80. 1466645019368580 of 84
81. 1466645015546881 of 84
82. 1466645011597282 of 84
83. 1466645005756283 of 84
84. 1466644996680584 of 84
Breaking: Cavaliers fire Tyronn Lue with no warning was originally published on wzakcleveland.com