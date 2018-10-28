CLOSE
Cleveland
Breaking: Cavaliers fire Tyronn Lue with no warning

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

After losing last nights game against the Pacers, The Cavs decided to let go of Tyronn Lue.

TNY Post– Cavaliers have fired their head coach just six games — and six losses — into their first season without LeBron. The Cavs plan to promote Larry Drew to interim coach, ESPN reported.

Tyronn Lue had been the Cleveland head coach since the 2015-16 season, when he replaced David Blatt and helped James & Co. overthrow the Warriors and win the NBA title. He then presided over two Finals teams that couldn’t beat the Kevin Durant Warriors, and in the very early stages of a season without James, the Cavaliers will go another direction.

Cavs players thank Tyronn on social media.

Breaking: Cavaliers fire Tyronn Lue with no warning was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

