Cleveland
OHIO NEWS: Craft Beer Airline Coming to Columbus

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – BrewDog, a brewery with a Columbus, Ohio location, is launching the world’s first beer-themed airline.

The flights on BrewDog Airlines’ Boeing 767 take to the skies in Feb. 2019 between London and Columbus, and will feature beer specifically concocted to taste better with altitude.

Passengers will also be served BrewDog-inspired foods. entertainment, and other amenities.

Once in Columbus, accommodations at the “world’s first beer hotel” and a tour of the Columbus BrewDogs location can be arranged.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

OHIO NEWS: Craft Beer Airline Coming to Columbus was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

