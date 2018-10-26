CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Lakewood Listens to More Halloween Music Than Anywhere Else in America!

Leave a comment
Halloween decorations in North London

Source: WENN.com / WENN

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – When it comes to Monster Mashing, shuffling around to “Thriller,” and doing the “Time Warp” again, and again, and again – one Ohio city is disembodied heads and shoulders above the rest in the country.

According to The New York Times and data from music streaming service Spotify, Lakewood, Ohio listens to more Halloween music than any other city in America. Other Ohio cities that made the list included West Chester and Loveland.

But which songs scared up the most plays on these themed playlists? According to Spotify data, over the past three Halloweens, the most-played songs included:

1. “Thriller,” by Michael Jackson

2. “Monster Mash,” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett

3. “Ghostbusters,” by Ray Parker, Jr.

4. “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper,” by Blue Öyster Cult

5. “Highway to Hell,” by AC/DC

6. “This Is Halloween,” by the Citizens of Halloween

7. “Werewolves of London,” by Warren Zevon

8. “Somebody’s Watching Me,” by Rockwell

9. “A Nightmare on My Street,” by D.J. Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince

10. “Black Magic Woman,” by Santana

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Lakewood Listens to More Halloween Music Than Anywhere Else in America! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close