LOCAL NEWS: Happy Dog Moving Out of Euclid Tavern Location

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Happy Dog at the Euclid Tavern will close next month, it announced Friday.

According to a Facebook post, the establishment’s lease at the Euclid Tavern is up at the end of the year, and its last day of business will be Nov. 17. Happy Dog took over the Euclid Tavern location about four years ago.

The post states:

“After much deliberation, and in consultation with our landlord, University Circle Inc., we’ve made the decision to close our chapter at the Euc. We are proud of the work we’ve done together over these past four plus years as privileged caretakers of this legendary Cleveland landmark.”

The post said Happy Dog has hosted over 750 bands, thousands of musicians and hundreds of events during its tenure. It also hosted Ohio’s State Pinball Championship.

“We look forward to continuing these partnerships as we turn our focus back to our roots in Gordon Square,” the post states. “We hope to take the best of what we learned east back west with us to continue the Happy Dog’s role in our community’s rich cultural life.”

According to the Happy Dog at The Euclid Tavern’s website, the tavern was originally established in 1909 and the “Euc” became a fixutre on the local music scene in the 1970s and 80s. It was the filming location of the movie “Light of Day” starring Joan Jett and Michael J. Fox.

 

