Here’s The Worst Halloween Candy Of All-Time

CandyStore.com has compiled a list of the best and worst Halloween candy of all-time and here’s what they’ve found!

The worst candy … is not candy corn! Instead, it’s Circus Peanuts. Candy Corn, of course, was in the Top 5 as it landed at number 2.

Here’s their full list.

Source: CandyStore.com.

1. Circus Peanuts

2. Candy Corn

3. Wax Coke Bottles

4. Necco Wafers

5. Peanut Butter Kisses

6. Tootsie Rolls

7. Smarties

8. Licorice

9. Good & Plenty

10. Mary Janes

Here’s what the best candy is for Halloween, according to Candy Store.

Best candy:

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. Snickers

3. Twix

4. Kit Kat

5. M&Ms

6. Nerds

7. Butterfinger

8. Sour Patch Kids

9. Skittles

10. Hershey Bar

What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

