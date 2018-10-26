Here’s The Worst Halloween Candy Of All-Time

CandyStore.com has compiled a list of the best and worst Halloween candy of all-time and here’s what they’ve found!
The worst candy … is not candy corn! Instead, it’s Circus Peanuts. Candy Corn, of course, was in the Top 5 as it landed at number 2.
Here’s their full list.
Source: CandyStore.com.
1. Circus Peanuts
2. Candy Corn
3. Wax Coke Bottles
4. Necco Wafers
5. Peanut Butter Kisses
6. Tootsie Rolls
7. Smarties
8. Licorice
9. Good & Plenty
10. Mary Janes
Here’s what the best candy is for Halloween, according to Candy Store.
Best candy:
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
2. Snickers
3. Twix
4. Kit Kat
5. M&Ms
6. Nerds
7. Butterfinger
8. Sour Patch Kids
9. Skittles
10. Hershey Bar
What’s your favorite Halloween candy?
