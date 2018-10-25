CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Restaurant Owner Under Fire For “Friend’s” Social Media Posts

Leave a comment
BRITAIN-INTERNET-COMPANY-FACEBOOK

Source: LEON NEAL / Getty

CLEVELAND – The owner of an Italian restaurant that was set to open in Ohio City this week is apologizing for an offensive social media post he says was made by a friend handling his restaurant’s social media accounts.

The comment – which included a derogatory word aimed at women – was posted from Ciao Bistro owner Shawn Taylor’s personal account under the comments section of a Cleveland Scene Magazine Facebook post featuring an article about the new restaurant.

The offensive comment was made in reply to a negative comment about the restaurant, and it quickly went viral.

Facebook users posted responses including “Can you order anything without divisive political misogyny?,” “Definitely not giving this guy my business,” and “Ciao is another way to say goodbye, right? How appropriate.”

Taylor maintains the offensive post wasn’t made by him.

“I want people to understand this isn’t from me. I apologize for everything and I’m going to face it dead on,” Taylor said. “I gave somebody all my Facebook accounts and the business accounts for the [restaurant] page.”

Taylor says the comment was mistakenly posted by an out-of-state friend who was logged into Taylor’s personal Facebook account. Taylor said he gave the friend online access to his accounts so the friend could manage the restaurant’s social media pages while Taylor focused on food.

“I called him up and said, ‘What’s going on, what happened here?’ and he said, ‘Shawn I messed up, I don’t know what happened. I tried to fix it. I don’t know,” Taylor said. “He said, ‘Shawn I was texting and I don’t know, somehow, some way it ended up on the magazine post.’ And my words to him I said, ‘We’ll figure it out.’”

Taylor said he has fired the friend.

Taylor posted an apology on Facebook stating “I cannot begin to express how embarrassed and apologetic I am for the terrible post… I cannot answer regarding their intentions, but I can reassure you that language or use of terminology is not one that I support nor believe in. I am terribly sorry for all that were offended by what was said under my name, but I can assure you that was not me…”

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of LIONEL BONAVENTURE and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of LEON NEAL and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Restaurant Owner Under Fire For “Friend’s” Social Media Posts was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close