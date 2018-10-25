Giant Eagle Food Recall

Giant Eagle is recalling their smokey mozzarella pasta for possible listeria salmonella contamination. Stores in Ohio are taking the proper precautions to keep their customers safe. Giant Eagle got word from one of their partners A.S.K foods. The food that may be able to make people sick is dated for October 17th, 2018. The way the food can be identified is with the identification PLU of 76758 . There are no reported sicknesses but, they are asking for customers to be mindful and take necessary precautions to stay away from the sickness. Customers that have bought this product should throw it away or give it back to the Giant Eagle store.

