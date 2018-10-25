CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Giant Eagle Food Recall

Leave a comment

Giant Eagle is recalling their smokey mozzarella pasta for possible listeria salmonella contamination. Stores in Ohio are taking the proper precautions to keep their customers safe. Giant Eagle got word from one of their partners A.S.K foods. The food that may be able to make people sick is dated for October 17th, 2018. The way the food can be identified is with the identification PLU of 76758 . There are no reported sicknesses but, they are asking for customers to be mindful and take necessary precautions to stay away from the sickness. Customers that have bought this product should throw it away or give it back to the Giant Eagle store.

Giant Eagle Food Recall was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close