If you have family in South Carolina, you might want to check on them.

After last night’s record $1.6 billion jackpot for the Mega Millions, there’s only one ticket that has all six numbers and it was sold in South Carolina.

The winner numbers: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

There are a few people in Texas who also took home some big money as a $3 million ticket was sold in San Antonio. In recent weeks, a Houstonian who purchased a ticket at the Valero on Bellaire Boulevard won $1 million and a $2 million ticket was sold in Bayton. The Mega Millions has now reset back to $40 million for Friday night’s drawing.

RELATED: These Are The Luckiest Places In Houston To Buy Lotto Tickets

Had no one won on Tuesday night, the jackpot would have risen to $2 billion with a cash option of get this, $1.142 billion dollars. Still got lotto fever? The Powerball drawing tonight is for $620 million.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

There’s Only One Winner Of The $1.6 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: