LOCAL NEWS: Cavs 2016 Championship Parade Photo Used for Trump-Cruz Rally

#Trump #Trumpsupporters This is a photo Cruz toadies are sharing. That's one hell of a crowd!

However, "those guys" are not Trump and Cruz.

This is actually downtown Cleveland after the Cavaliers won the NBA championship two years ago.

As your orange daddy might tweet, SAD! pic.twitter.com/VpLitzUag6

— Mark Ira Kaufman (@MarkIraKaufman) October 24, 2018