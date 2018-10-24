CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Cavs 2016 Championship Parade Photo Used for Trump-Cruz Rally

Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – A photo circulating on social media claiming to show large crowds at President Donald Trump’s rally in Texas has caught the attention of Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

Crowds did gather outside of Houston’s Toyota Center on Monday before the president’s rally with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, but they were not as large as some alleged.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of David Liam Kyle and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Angelo Merendino and Getty Images

First through Fourth Tweet and Third through Ninth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Cavs 2016 Championship Parade Photo Used for Trump-Cruz Rally was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close