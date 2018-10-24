Cota will be offering free rides to Veterans for the opening of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum was is set to open October 27th, 2018. To be able to participate in the free ride veterans must show their veterans ID or other military ID. Fees will be waved for all busses: mainstream and fixed route. They will also be able to receive free fare for November 12th, 2018, for National observance of Veterans day. Cota wants to make a more comfortable environment for the veterans in the Columbus. There are about 110,000 veterans in Columbus who can use these services.

Free Rides From Cota for Opening of National Veterans Memorial and Museum was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

