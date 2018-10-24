CLOSE
Arkansas Man Admits Shooting Stepson

(Fox 16 Screen Shot)

Jibri Rigsby, 25, was found lying in a parking lot on Monday with a gunshot wound to the chest. There’s no further word on his condition.

According to Fox16, the Little Rock Police Department incident report states that Rigsby’s stepfather, Patrick Morris, told officers on the scene “I did it. I shot him. The gun is right there on the truck.”

Rigsby’s mother identified him and said that when Morris was placed under arrest, officers noted he was wearing black latex gloves.

A shell casing was found on the hood of the victim’s car, which had a bullet hole in the driver’s window. Another shell casing was found in the middle of the street in front of the scene.

Morris, 45, was taken into custody where he refused an interview with detectives, reports Fox16. It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

Morris is being held at the Pulaski County Jail on a charge of Domestic Battery, first degree.

