Songwriter Awarded $44M For Co-Writing Usher’s ‘Bad Girl’

A Philadelphia songwriter who claims he was cut out of profits and credit for his work on Usher’s Bad Girl has been awarded more than $44 million in damages in a lawsuit against the song’s other co-writers.

via Billboard:

A jury last week awarded the sum to Daniel Marino. His former co-writer William Guice was ordered to pay $6.75 million in compensatory damages, and $20.25 million in punitive damages.

Also last week Destro Music Productions, owned by co-defendant Dante Barton, agreed to pay Marino $17.35 million. That brings his total award to $44.35 million.

The lawsuit stemmed from Marino’s work on a song called “Club Girl.” Marino says he created most of the song, including its guitar hook, tempo and chord progression.

The song was recorded by Usher in 2004 and renamed “Bad Girl.”

Usher wasn’t named in the suit.

In related news, last week, Usher dropped his surprise album A and critics were hardly impressed. One hardcore fan of the R&B crooner was so pressed about the lukewarm reviews that he/she created a Twitter account dedicated to defending him.

Twitter user @Lala20548756 appeared to be over the moon about Usher’s new release, so much so that they felt compelled to address any tweet that criticized it.

One tweet responded to a user who called the album “forgettable.”

@Lala20548756 wrote, “The guy made that joint in 5 days. That aint an actual official album lol. He was jst havin fun with his birthday on its way. So now that his birthday has gone past, u can forget it peacefully. No one will blame u. lol.”

It didn’t take long before folks began to speculate that Usher secretly ran this account.

Rolling Stone reached out to a representative, who denied the rumor on Usher’s behalf: “Usher is not, contrary to rumors emerging on social media, operating a secret Twitter account for the purpose of defending his latest album. Just to be clear…Usher is definitely NOT behind this account and Usher does NOT have a burner account @lala20548756.”

The Twitter account has since been deleted.

lmaoooooooo usher really using google translate to stan himself on the burner account wow pic.twitter.com/zCJsSDKeWs — sage 🖖🏽 (@sagemyster) October 18, 2018

pic.twitter.com/c4u6wSQio1 — Hulk Hogan We Comin For You Sp🎃🎃ky (@WhatUpJT) October 18, 2018

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE