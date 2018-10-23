CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Man Arrested For Body Burning in Upper Arlington

Leave a comment
Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

A man was recently arrested for burning a body in Upper Arlington. A 27-year-old was charged with abuse to a corpse and arson. He was recently pulled over on a traffic violation. They had arrested him on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was already a person of interest in the death of a 23-year-old woman. The man burning the body was recently seen by a bystander seeing the flames. There has not been a recent ruling on the cause of death of the 23-year-old. Although, they are running more test to get to the bottom of it.

The Latest:

Man Arrested For Body Burning in Upper Arlington was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close