Man Arrested For Body Burning in Upper Arlington

A man was recently arrested for burning a body in Upper Arlington. A 27-year-old was charged with abuse to a corpse and arson. He was recently pulled over on a traffic violation. They had arrested him on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was already a person of interest in the death of a 23-year-old woman. The man burning the body was recently seen by a bystander seeing the flames. There has not been a recent ruling on the cause of death of the 23-year-old. Although, they are running more test to get to the bottom of it.
