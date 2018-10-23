Clergy members in Columbus are asking for the city to change due to allegations of discrimination in the Police Department. They are asking for improved relations with the public, transfers to be made, and for there to be more minority police officers to be on the staff. They want to change the culture of discrimination in the city. they have even sent a petition to Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office. They have asked for internal affairs to also look into all racial profiling cases. The police department responded to the Clergy to have a training day and have the clergy explain to the police what they think they should do.

The Latest:

Clergy Members asking Columbus for Change in Police Department was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: