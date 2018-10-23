Clergy members in Columbus are asking for the city to change due to allegations of discrimination in the Police Department. They are asking for improved relations with the public, transfers to be made, and for there to be more minority police officers to be on the staff. They want to change the culture of discrimination in the city. they have even sent a petition to Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office. They have asked for internal affairs to also look into all racial profiling cases. The police department responded to the Clergy to have a training day and have the clergy explain to the police what they think they should do.
The Latest:
- Sandy Hook Shooter’s Belongings Ordered Released To Public
- ‘Black Panther’ Costume Designer To Receive Career Award
- Man Who Went On Racist Rant After A Black Woman Sat Near Him On Plane Has Been Identified
- Trump Rolls Out Plan Against Transgenders Ahead Of Midterms
- Diddy Pledges $1 Million To New Bronx Charter School
- Abrams Defends Burning State Flag, Confederate Symbol In ’92
- Inside Her Story: Know Your Girls Campaign Focuses On Breast Cancer In Black Women
- Bombshell Dropped About What Really Happened The Night Tupac Was Shot
- Comedian Chris Paul Suffered A Stroke, His Wife Urges You To Take Your Health Seriously
- Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect In Georgia Police Slaying
Clergy Members asking Columbus for Change in Police Department was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Black America Web: