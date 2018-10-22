Everything To Know About The Alleged Staff-Run Prostitution Ring At This Georgia HBCU

Charges were pending for multiple people police accused of being involved in a prostitution ring associated with a historically Black college in rural Georgia. Among those who warrants were issued for include the former executive assistant to the president of Fort Valley State University (FVSU), from where officials said sex for men was arranged in exchange for cash.

Alecia Jeanetta Johnson allegedly operated as the madame of the prostitution ring and was facing six counts of pimping in addition to “six counts of prostitution on allegations she performed, offered or consented to perform a sexual act for money or other items of value,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A warrant was also issued for six other people, including Charles Jones, FVSU’s former general counsel. The others were identified as Ernest Harvey, 47, an assistant principal who lives in Fort Valley; Kenneth Howard, 56, a city manager who lives in Fort Valley; the city manager of Hinesville; Ryan Jenkins, 35, of Fort Valley; Devontae Little, 26; and Arthur James Nance Jr., 46, vice chairman of the Crisp County Board of Commissioners and a local pastor and mortician.

They were all given until Tuesday to turn themselves in before the warrants would be executed.

Fort Valley students’ reactions varied from outrage to understanding.

“I’m just not very big on selling your body at all. I just don’t agree with it,” Tyvonte Maxwell, a junior, told WMAZ, the local CBS affiliate.

“Sometimes, federal aid doesn’t help us get through, sometimes work study doesn’t help us get through,” Khalib Washington, a freshman, said in contrast. “You need more money in your pocket and they tend to look at the worst things.”

The school stressed that it wanted to get to the bottom of things in the investigation.

“FVSU has promised its students that their safety and security is our first priority, and we fully support the application of the judicial process. We have consistently and aggressively worked with the University System of Georgia and law enforcement to ensure that anyone who allegedly puts our students at risk is investigated thoroughly and expeditiously, and have advocated for the most appropriate standards to be applied,” a statement released Friday read in part. “While we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, we expect anyone who has compromised the trust of our students to be held accountable with all deliberate speed.”

This wasn’t the first sexual misconduct investigation that Fort Valley State University has found itself at the center of. In May, the school’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority adviser was accused of “pimping out” pledges to help pay for pledges’ membership fees, according to Atlanta Black Star. Johnson was also named in that investigation.

Prostitution scandals on college campuses are not only restricted to historically Black colleges and universities. Professors at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City were accused of “pimping out their students” and earning “more than half a million dollars in government money to study prostitution,” the New York Post reported last month.

