Cleveland
Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson's Wikipedia Page Adds 'Worst Coach' Listing

Source: WENN.com/FayesVision / WENN

BEREA, Ohio– Fresh off another loss, Browns head coach Hue Jackson is now the “worst coach of all time.” That’s according to his Wikipedia page on Monday.

Cleveland fell to Tampa Bay in overtime on Sunday, 23-26. The Browns record is now 2-4-1, putting them last in the AFC North.

“We had our chances to win it. We just didn’t finish some things,” Jackson said.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

Third Picture Courtesy of Wikipedia and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson's Wikipedia Page Adds 'Worst Coach' Listing was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

