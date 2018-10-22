Willie Moore Jr Show
Home > Willie Moore Jr Show > Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Bishop T.D. Jakes To Bring Multi-Day Conference To Atlanta

Leave a comment
MegaFest 2013 - Day 1

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

World renowned pastor and author T.D. Jakes is strongly considering bringing a multi-day economic empowerment conference to Atlanta no later than 2020. Jakes made the announcement during his Woman, Thou Art Loosed Master Class last Saturday.

The popular Potter’s House has hosted events and mater classes for years. Brining a major Potter’s House event to Atlanta will surely draw thousands. Jakes said he will be making a final announcement on the Atlanta conference sooner rather than later.

Click to read more

 

Bishop T.D. Jakes To Bring Multi-Day Conference To Atlanta was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close