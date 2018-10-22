World renowned pastor and author T.D. Jakes is strongly considering bringing a multi-day economic empowerment conference to Atlanta no later than 2020. Jakes made the announcement during his Woman, Thou Art Loosed Master Class last Saturday.

The popular Potter’s House has hosted events and mater classes for years. Brining a major Potter’s House event to Atlanta will surely draw thousands. Jakes said he will be making a final announcement on the Atlanta conference sooner rather than later.

Bishop T.D. Jakes To Bring Multi-Day Conference To Atlanta was originally published on mypraiseatl.com