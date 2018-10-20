CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: No Winner, So Mega Millions Jackpot Is Now at $1.6 Billion!!

(RNN) – The Mega Millions jackpot has now swelled to $1.6 billion after nobody bought a winning ticket for the Friday night drawing.

According to the Mega Millions website, it’s now the single largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, slightly eclipsing the previous record holder, a 2016 Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion, which was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The winning numbers for Friday’s record $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were 65, 53, 23, 15, 70 and the 7 Mega Ball.

No one has won the jackpot since late July, and the increasingly eye-popping grand prize has caused a frenzy across the nation as people dream of instant riches.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Jackpot winners have a choice to make: cash or annuity. Those who take the cash will receive a one-time lump-sum equal to all the cash in the prize pool.

The cash option for Friday night’s drawing was estimated at $565 million. It’s estimated at $904 million for next Tuesday’s drawing.

 

