Tiffany Haddish’s Stepfather Tried To Kill Her Mom

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she had suicidal thoughts in her early 20s until her stepfather told her he tried to kill her and her mother in a crash.

Haddish shared this disturbing part of her past with the New York Times on Wednesday. Her mother was severely injured in the crash and suffered severe brain damage after a car accident caused her head to slam through the windshield. She was 8 at the time and said her mother later became schizophrenic and abusive toward her and her four siblings.

“At that point, it was not about being funny, it was a defense mechanism to avoid getting punched in the mouth,” she said, adding that she and her siblings were later put into foster care.

By 17, the Girls Trip star began dealing with suicidal thoughts after she was raped by an alleged police cadet.

“I literally wanted to kill myself,” she said. “I felt like everything in my life and everybody that came around was out to hurt me.”

Tiffany Haddish’s new goal is to create an empire. She wants to have 40 or 50 people working for her who will be able to buy houses, put their kids through school, and pass their money down. https://t.co/jsJOcNvs6j — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 18, 2018

But Tiffany was able to overcome those thoughts when she was 21 — and she learned the truth about that near-fatal night with her stepfather. He cut the brakes on her mother’s car prior to the crash and had planned for the actress and her siblings to be in the car.

“I was like, ‘I must get revenge!’” she recalled, but eventually gave up on the idea when her grandmother said to “let God handle it.”

And handle it he did.

She’s overcome depression, abuse, and homelessness and now Haddish says her career is like a “delicious roasted chicken.”

“I executed a plan and I’m getting the results.”

