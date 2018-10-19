OHIO NEWS: Cincinnati Man Completes 400 Chili Dogs at Skyline Chili Within a Year

Ben Cohn is the only person, as he knows so far, to complete 400 cheese coneys at the popular Cincinnat-area chain during the entire year of 2018. Even going as far, with the help of his family, to have a customized t-shirt with “Skyline Coneys” and “400 Club” on it.
CINCINNATI —
365 days, 400 coneys.
They said it couldn’t be done, but he did it.
Ben Cohn, 32, of Harrison, Ohio, loves Skyline Chili. He loves it so much that he accepted the insane challenge of consuming hundreds of cheese coneys before the end of the year.
And he succeeded nearly two months early, eating his 400th chili dog Thursday.
Twitter user @MillironWhitty broke it down, and that’s 1.37 coneys a day.
So let’s start with the basics: Why?
Cohn’s answer was simple. Why not?
It started when Cohn lost a food challenge on New Years Day. His friends wanted him to eat an entire party sub, but it couldn’t be done. So on the topic of food challenges, it was decided he would consume an ambitious 400 coneys in 2018.
And how?
Cohn said he would always eat at least four coneys at a time. Sometimes more. He said the most he ever consumed in one day was 10.
“I’m sure the folks at the Harrison Skyline that work the drive thru would be able to pick my voice out of a lineup if they made everyone say ‘4 cheese coneys, no onion, no mustard,’” he laughed.
Harrison is where he said he ate a majority of his hundreds, but some were eaten at Great American Ball Park and other places.
And Skyline has been very supportive. Cohn says to congratulate him on his big victory and thank him for his obvious loyalty, they sent him a gift basket.
READ MORE: WLWT.com
Article Courtesy of WLWT-TV Cincinnati
First Picture Courtesy of TNYF and WENN
Second Picture Courtesy of Sheri Determan and WENN
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter
