Mother Caught Inside Prison Using Child As Drug Mule [Watch]

A mother was caught on camera inside a prison using her child as a drug mule!

The woman reportedly hid drugs in her daughter’s underwear while visiting a male prisoner.

Surveillance footage shows her handing the child over to the inmate, who hugs the child for a short while before reaching into the child’s underwear to remove the drugs.

Within minutes, prison guards and a drug sniffing dog enter the visitation room.

Watch the video below:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE