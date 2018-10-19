Mother Caught Inside Prison Using Child As Drug Mule [Watch]

A mother was caught on camera inside a prison using her child as a drug mule!
The woman reportedly hid drugs in her daughter’s underwear while visiting a male prisoner.
Surveillance footage shows her handing the child over to the inmate, who hugs the child for a short while before reaching into the child’s underwear to remove the drugs.
Within minutes, prison guards and a drug sniffing dog enter the visitation room.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
That's Not Smart At All Playa …. Never Jeopardize Your Family Like That… (MOM HID DRUGS IN THE LIL GIRL UNDERWEAR)
