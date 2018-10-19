CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Meijer to Fill Kmart Spot in Seven Hills

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio – Residents in Seven Hills may soon have a brand new Meijer to shop at, following the preliminary approval of the store by the city’s Planning Commission last week.

City officials hope to open the store on Broadview Road, at the same location where Kmart now sits.

According to city officials, the proposed store’s location could still be up in the air as it depends on if Kmart relinquishes their lease rights for the property.

Below is a rendering of the store if the city gets approval for the Kmart location:

 

