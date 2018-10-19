LOCAL NEWS: Mega Millions Jackpot Now at the Billion Dollar Mark

If you win the drawing, you could as rich as the Commonwealth of Dominica “a small island country in the West Indies” worth $562 million.
All week, the climbing Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have been awakening the frivolous dreamers inside of us. Come on, who could resist entertaining some “what ifs” when the money at stake is over a billion dollars?
To recap, no one’s won the big Powerball or Mega Millions payout for a long time, so now the jackpots are sinfully high. The Powerball pot is $430 million, and the top Mega Millions prize is a cool Dr. Evil-approved $1 billion.
Granted, those numbers get pared down a LOT once cash value calculations and good old Uncle Sam get a hold of the winnings. But still, it’s an obscene amount of money.
For some context, Taylor Swift’s net worth is reportedly around $300 million. If you win the Mega Millions “billion,”, you could take home $565 million and be almost twice as rich as her with absolutely none of the work.
