Is Queen Latifah’s Longtime Girlfriend Expecting A Baby?

Queen Latifah is reportedly expecting a child with her rumored girlfriend Eboni Nichols.

According to Radar Online, Eboni and Latifah are engaged, and the gossip site posted photos of Eboni flaunting her growing baby bump.

“Friends are saying Latifah and Eboni are finally engaged,” said an insider.

And a source added: “This will be the first child for Latifah.”

Latifah met Nichols, a choreographer and former Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader, on the set of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009.

They broke up in 2015 (some reports say it was 2016) but rekindled the romance last year. The Queen has never publicly confirmed her sexual preference, but the duo was caught kissing in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, in 2013.

Out and About: Queen Latifah & Girlfriend Eboni Nichols Stroll Arm-in-Arm in NYC [Photos] http://t.co/SLOsmjjl0Q pic.twitter.com/wPxjaGMGaI — lovebscott (@lovebscott) May 12, 2015

Meanwhile, RadarOnline also claims the 48-year-old hip-hop star has been secretly visiting a cancer treatment center in Beverly Hills for almost a year.

“It’s a serious concern,” said an insider. “She goes every couple of weeks and spends two or three hours inside the infusion unit. She’s been going for at least eight months.”

via RadarOnline:

The Chicago star usually pulls up to the building by herself in a white Range Rover…Occasionally, she’s chauffeured in a Rolls-Royce by an assistant.

After a recent appointment, Latifah was seen clutching a stack of documents in one hand and a revitalizing drink in the other.

On Oct. 2, she was spotted staggering out of the center, which is affiliated with the highly regarded Cedars-Sinai group.

Latifah’s has made no secret of her desire to start a family, telling the 2017 Television Critics Association audience that she “had to get a lot of partying out of my system early in life for about 40 years, you know what I’m saying. I’m good now. I think I’m ready,” she confessed.

