BROWNS: RB Carlos Hyde Traded to the Jaguars

Reportedly, the Cleveland Browns have traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns struggled to find carries for running backs Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson Jr. over the first six weeks of the 2018 regular season, but that should not be a problem going forward.
Following Friday’s practice and press conferences, the Browns confirmed on Twitter that they traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
In six games for the Browns this season, Hyde rushed for 383 yards and five touchdowns on 114 carries. Hyde averaged 3.4 yards per carry and turned his six catches out of the backfield into 29 receiving yards. Hyde led the team in rushing yards, running scores and carries at the time of the trade.
Hyde rushed for 62, 43, 98, 82, 63 and 34 yards, respectively, over his six games with the Browns.
A Cincinnati native and product of The Ohio State University, Hyde signed a free-agent contract with the Browns in the offseason after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.
Over his five years in the NFL, Hyde has rushed for 3,111 yards and 26 touchdowns on 769 attempts.
With Hyde going to the Jaguars, the Browns (2-3-1) are left with Chubb and Johnson as the top two options at running back heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
READ MORE: WKYC.com
Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Andy Lyons and Getty Images
Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
1. Kevin Love, ESPN Body IssueSource:ESPN 1 of 33
2. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. US-POLITICS-BASKETBALL-OBAMASource:Getty 3 of 33
4. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallySource:Getty 6 of 33
7. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallySource:Getty 7 of 33
8. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and RallySource:Getty 8 of 33
9. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 11 of 33
12. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. The 2016 ESPYS - ShowSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. The 2016 ESPYS - ShowSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White HouseSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White HouseSource:Getty 23 of 33
24. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game FiveSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game FiveSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSource:Getty 27 of 33
28. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media AvailabilitySource:Getty 28 of 33
29. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media AvailabilitySource:Getty 29 of 33
30. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 31 of 33
32. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 33 of 33
BROWNS: RB Carlos Hyde Traded to the Jaguars was originally published on wzakcleveland.com