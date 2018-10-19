CLOSE
Cleveland
BROWNS: RB Carlos Hyde Traded to the Jaguars

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Reportedly, the Cleveland Browns have traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

 

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns struggled to find carries for running backs Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson Jr. over the first six weeks of the 2018 regular season, but that should not be a problem going forward.

Following Friday’s practice and press conferences, the Browns confirmed on Twitter that they traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

In six games for the Browns this season, Hyde rushed for 383 yards and five touchdowns on 114 carries. Hyde averaged 3.4 yards per carry and turned his six catches out of the backfield into 29 receiving yards. Hyde led the team in rushing yards, running scores and carries at the time of the trade.

Hyde rushed for 62, 43, 98, 82, 63 and 34 yards, respectively, over his six games with the Browns.

A Cincinnati native and product of The Ohio State University, Hyde signed a free-agent contract with the Browns in the offseason after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Over his five years in the NFL, Hyde has rushed for 3,111 yards and 26 touchdowns on 769 attempts.

With Hyde going to the Jaguars, the Browns (2-3-1) are left with Chubb and Johnson as the top two options at running back heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Andy Lyons and Getty Images

BROWNS: RB Carlos Hyde Traded to the Jaguars was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

