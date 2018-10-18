Willie Moore Jr Show
Travis Greene Announces ‘See the Light’ Tour, Reveals New Single With Jekalyn Carr

Travis Greene’s got a lot in store for 2019. Part of it includes new music and a two-month tour across the country. 

Following his chart-topping album tour for Crossover: Live From Music City, next year’s is expected to bring the same energy but with even more praise. He calls it the “See the Light” tour, which is also the name of his new single with Jekalyn Carr (to be released Friday, October 19). 

The “See the Light” tour kicks off on Valentine’s Day in Chattanooga, TN and wraps up on March 16 in Dallas, TX. 

Check out the tour dates below to see when Travis Greene will be coming to a city near you and stay tuned for his new song with Jekalyn Carr. 

“See the Light” Tour Dates

February 14th             Chattanooga, TN      The Signal

February 15th             Memphis, TN             New Daisy Theatre

February 16th             St. Louis, MO            The Ready Room

February 18th             Chicago, IL                House of Blues

February 19th             Royal Oak, MI           Royal Oak Music Theatre

February 21st             Cleveland, OH           House of Blues

February 23rd             Silver Spring, MD     The Fillmore Silver Spring

February 24th             Richmond, VA          The National

February 25th             Charlotte, NC            Knight Theater

February 27th             New York, NY          Irving Plaza

February 28th             Glenside, PA              Keswick Theatre

March 1st                    Baltimore, MD           Baltimore Sound Stage

March 3rd                   Charleston, SC          Music Farm

March 7th                   Atlanta, GA               Masquerade – Heaven Stage

March 8th                   Orlando, FL               The Plaza Live

March 9th                   Tampa, FL                 The Ritz Ybor

March 10th                 Ft. Lauderdale, FL   Revolution

March 12th                 Birmingham, AL       Iron City

March 14th                 New Orleans, LA      Joy Theater

March 15th                 Houston, TX              Warehouse Live

March 16th                 Dallas, TX                  Bomb Factory

 

Travis Greene Announces ‘See the Light’ Tour, Reveals New Single With Jekalyn Carr was originally published on getuperica.com

