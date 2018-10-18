Travis Greene’s got a lot in store for 2019. Part of it includes new music and a two-month tour across the country.

Following his chart-topping album tour for Crossover: Live From Music City, next year’s is expected to bring the same energy but with even more praise. He calls it the “See the Light” tour, which is also the name of his new single with Jekalyn Carr (to be released Friday, October 19).

The “See the Light” tour kicks off on Valentine’s Day in Chattanooga, TN and wraps up on March 16 in Dallas, TX.

Check out the tour dates below to see when Travis Greene will be coming to a city near you and stay tuned for his new song with Jekalyn Carr.

“See the Light” Tour Dates

February 14th Chattanooga, TN The Signal

February 15th Memphis, TN New Daisy Theatre

February 16th St. Louis, MO The Ready Room

February 18th Chicago, IL House of Blues

February 19th Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

February 21st Cleveland, OH House of Blues

February 23rd Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

February 24th Richmond, VA The National

February 25th Charlotte, NC Knight Theater

February 27th New York, NY Irving Plaza

February 28th Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

March 1st Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage

March 3rd Charleston, SC Music Farm

March 7th Atlanta, GA Masquerade – Heaven Stage

March 8th Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

March 9th Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor

March 10th Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution

March 12th Birmingham, AL Iron City

March 14th New Orleans, LA Joy Theater

March 15th Houston, TX Warehouse Live

March 16th Dallas, TX Bomb Factory

Travis Greene Announces ‘See the Light’ Tour, Reveals New Single With Jekalyn Carr was originally published on getuperica.com