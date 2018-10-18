Travis Greene Announces ‘See the Light’ Tour, Reveals New Single With Jekalyn Carr

Travis Greene’s got a lot in store for 2019. Part of it includes new music and a two-month tour across the country.
Following his chart-topping album tour for Crossover: Live From Music City, next year’s is expected to bring the same energy but with even more praise. He calls it the “See the Light” tour, which is also the name of his new single with Jekalyn Carr (to be released Friday, October 19).
The “See the Light” tour kicks off on Valentine’s Day in Chattanooga, TN and wraps up on March 16 in Dallas, TX.
Check out the tour dates below to see when Travis Greene will be coming to a city near you and stay tuned for his new song with Jekalyn Carr.
“See the Light” Tour Dates
February 14th Chattanooga, TN The Signal
February 15th Memphis, TN New Daisy Theatre
February 16th St. Louis, MO The Ready Room
February 18th Chicago, IL House of Blues
February 19th Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
February 21st Cleveland, OH House of Blues
February 23rd Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
February 24th Richmond, VA The National
February 25th Charlotte, NC Knight Theater
February 27th New York, NY Irving Plaza
February 28th Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
March 1st Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage
March 3rd Charleston, SC Music Farm
March 7th Atlanta, GA Masquerade – Heaven Stage
March 8th Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
March 9th Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor
March 10th Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution
March 12th Birmingham, AL Iron City
March 14th New Orleans, LA Joy Theater
March 15th Houston, TX Warehouse Live
March 16th Dallas, TX Bomb Factory
