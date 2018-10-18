A 2-year-old little boy was dropped off at a stranger’s front door and abandoned by a woman who ran away. The video has been shared thousands of times on social media and the child’s father has been identified.
ABC13 reports, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirm that they found the child’s father who lives next door to the house where the boy was left. He confirms the child in the video is 2-year-old Royal Prince Simmons.
The woman has not been identified yet, but dad says she’s friends with the boy’s mother.
According to ABC, The situation started when a woman found the toddler left at her door in the around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. She then called 911 and said that she heard a knock at her door and when she went to answer the door she found a 2-year-old child standing there, with no adult.
The child is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.
2 thoughts on “2-Year-Old Boy Left On Strangers Porch”
Looks like this idiot got the houses mixed up. She probably thought she was dropping Little Man off at his dad’s house, hoping his wife would open the door and find him standing there. I don’t believe for a minute that the mother knew nothing about it. Poor baby.
OMG–WTF?
What mother just drops her little 2yr old on a complete strangers porch?
There is something seriously WRONG with folks these days.
I hope the little one has some family that will take him and raise him well-
not be the custody of DHS for years and years waiting to be adopted.
Cops need to HUNT that chick down and lock her ass up for ABANDONMENT!!!!!!!!!
There is NO EXCUSE for doing what she did!!!!!!!