A whole lot of people in Ohio will be voting by absentee ballot. Officials say nearly 1 million absentee ballots have been requested ahead of the Nov. 6 general election. So far, 910,982 voters requested an absentee ballot as of Oct. 10, and 42,470 have been cast by mail or in person.

That’s a big jump from 4 years ago when 722,498 voters requested absentee ballots, with 49,306 cast by mail or in person. Voters are ready to elect their next Governor, decide a U.S. Senate race and other state and federal races, and vote on a statewide drug sentencing issue.

Nearly 1 million absentee ballots requested in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: