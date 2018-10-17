CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Nearly 1 million absentee ballots requested in Ohio

Leave a comment
MD Primary

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A whole lot of people in Ohio will be voting by absentee ballot. Officials say nearly 1 million absentee ballots have been requested ahead of the Nov. 6 general election. So far,  910,982 voters requested an absentee ballot as of Oct. 10, and 42,470 have been cast by mail or in person.

That’s a big jump from 4 years ago when 722,498 voters requested absentee ballots, with 49,306 cast by mail or in person. Voters are ready to elect their next Governor, decide a U.S. Senate race and other state and federal races, and vote on a statewide drug sentencing issue.

Nearly 1 million absentee ballots requested in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close