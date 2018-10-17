CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: New Billboard Replacing That One with LeBron Goes Up

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

Crews in Cleveland were hard at work Wednesday installing the new “Guardian” mosaic on the side of the Sherwin Williams building, where the famous LeBron James banner used to be.

The new design features one of the guardians of the Hope Memorial Bridge that connects Lorain and Carnegie avenues and says, “All for The Land.” The banner also bears the Cleveland Cavaliers and Destination Cleveland logos.

If you look closely, you can also see that the image is actually a mosaic made of smaller images. Fans are a part of those.

 

