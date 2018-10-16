Houston
Study: Domestic Violence Reports Increased Following Hurricane Harvey

A study conducted by the Katy Christian Ministries Crisis Center concluded that domestic violence is also one of Hurricane Harvey’s enduring legacies. The Center reported 1,025 domestic violence incidents between January and August 2018. In the same time period in 2017, only 417 domestic violence victims reported – a more than 120% increase.

“This year we’ve had a major increase, primarily due to Hurricane Harvey,” director Susan Denise Hastings said. Contributing factors she concluded were families under more stress due to the hurricane.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For more information on the study and efforts of the KCM to raise domestic violence awareness, click here.

