In Buckeye news, star defensive end, Nick Bosa, will not be returning to Ohio State. Bosa made the decision along with his father and wants to concentrate on the NFL Draft.

Bosa underwent surgery in September to repair a core muscle injury and was out indefinitely. According to Ohio State, Bosa decided this week that his intenions are to withdraw from school “in order to devote more time to his rehabilitation and training efforts.”

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said in a statement, “I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us. I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter.”

Nick Bosa Not Returning to Ohio State was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: