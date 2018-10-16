Russ Parr Morning Show
Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley’s Toronto Aquarium [VIDEO]

We heard of swimming with dolphins, but one man decided to take a swim with some sharks. According to Huffington Post, police are now looking for the man that stripped naked at Ripley’s Toronto Aquarium and jumped in the water with sharks. The man might be charged with exposure if the police find him and could possibly be connected to a violent assault that happened earlier.

Officers heard the call from Ripley’s Aquarium around 10:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante. She said, “We arrived on scene within seven minutes and he was already gone. There were no injuries to the man, animals or patrons.” In the video we can see the bald man swimming as the security guard yells at him to get out.

 

At one point we see the man get out, but then he dives in as the crowd begins to cheer. Ripley’s released a statement saying, “After purchasing a ticket, he immediately disrobed and proceeded to climb over the security barrier into the exhibit.” One witness mentioned that the man seemed very relaxed while swimming with the sharks.

Erinn Acland a visitor at the aquarium said, “I don’t know what would possess someone to do that. It’s totally insane to me. I was scared I was going to witness the death of this guy.” They described the man as 35 to 40 years old and about five feet 10 inches tall with a tattoo on his lower leg. We will have to wait and see if the man is captured by the police.

 

 

Man Jumps Naked Into Shark Tank At Ripley's Toronto Aquarium [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

