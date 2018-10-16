CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: WOW Air Pulling Out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport

Source: Michael Williams / Getty

CLEVELAND – WOW air, the Icelandic low-cost airline known to offer one-way fares from the U.S. to Iceland and Europe, confirmed Tuesday it’s pulling out of Cleveland and other locations across the Midwest for good.

A spokesperson for the airline said “WOW air is disappointed” to confirm the cancelation of service to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, along with services to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Flights out of Cleveland and Cincinnati will stop at the end of October.

In a statement, the airline said, “Unfortunately the routes did not achieve the profit targets set.”

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Paul Chesley and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Williams and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: WOW Air Pulling Out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

