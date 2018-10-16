LOCAL NEWS: Mother in Trouble For Allowing Daughter to Film Porno with Ex-Boyfriend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – A mother has been arrested in Ohio and extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges for creating child pornography while allegedly using her 3-year-old daughter.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that 26-year-old Kayla Parker was arrestedon Sept. 25 and charged with sexual abuse and exploitation of children, endangering the welfare of a child, and indecent assault.

Investigators say Parker, who currently resides in Dayton, committed inappropriate sexual acts with her daughter while living with her ex-boyfriend David Carbonaro in Upper Darby, Pa.

“This is an egregious case – a mother who preyed upon and sexually abused her own 3-year-old daughter,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Strong law enforcement collaboration between my office and Attorney General DeWine’s office led to her arrest and she will face charges in our Commonwealth. My office will hold this woman – and anyone we find abusing children in Pennsylvania – accountable for their crimes.”

Law enforcement conducted a search of Carbonaro’s home in July, where hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos of the 3-year-old girl were discovered.

Parker confessed to investigators that she would undress her daughter and leave her alone in a bedroom with Carbonaro, who was arrested following the raid at his home in July.

