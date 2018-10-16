CLOSE
50 Cent Wins $3m Defamation Lawsuit

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

50 Cent no longer has that $3 million defamation lawsuit lingering over his head, as The Blast reports the website that was suing him has dropped the case.

According to court documents, Cheri Media — the parent company of HipHopDX.com — dismissed their lawsuit against the rap star.

The site accused 50 of tarnishing their reputation by branding them “fake news” after running a story that suggested the “Power” actor’s deal with Bellator was not real and when 50 Cent called them “a bogus news outlet that does not check its facts,” they sued.

50 previously sued the site for publishing a photo of him without permission and eventually settled for $20,000.

50 Cent , lawsuit

