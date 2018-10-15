High School Marching Band Causes Outrage After ‘John Q’ Halftime Skit

On October 5, a marching band at Forest Hill High School in Jackson, Mississippi performed a skit at a halftime football game against Brookhaven High School that reportedly reenacted a scene from the 2002 film “John Q.” The skit included holding an officer at gunpoint and there has been outrage, especially considering six days before two police officers were killed in a shootout in Brookhaven.

See an image from the skit below:

A Mississippi marching band staged a halftime skit depicting students pointing guns at police https://t.co/yFJQ2QaGAJ pic.twitter.com/BHm1DTcWzE — AllSuperInfo (@AllSuperInfo) October 12, 2018

The band director Demetri Jones nor the students have spoken out about the skit so there are still many questions left unanswered. Jackson school district Superintendent Errick Greene told The Associated Press, “We do not believe there was any malice intended against the Brookhaven community. Unfortunately, we do believe there has been a serious lapse in judgment.” Actions have been taken against band director Demetri Jones but that is confidential, according to Greene. He did add, “We don’t believe for a moment that any focus of wrongdoing or poor judgment should be placed on the student.”

However, the Associated Press does report the band is prohibited “from taking part in the yearly state competition that begins Saturday with regional evaluations. The band also is prohibited from wearing its regular uniforms or marching at football games the rest of the season.” Greene said the school district is considering an appeal.

Officer James White and Cpl. Zach Moak were fatally shot on September 29 after responding to a call of shots fired in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

